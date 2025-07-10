Punjab, Haryana agreed to solution-oriented approach to SYL dispute: Centre

Union jal shakti minister CR Patil on Thursday said the central government is committed to assisting both Punjab and Haryana in finding a balanced solution to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal dispute, noting that both parties have agreed to move forward with a solution-oriented approach. Union jal shakti minister CR Patil flanked by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann during the meeting on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Union ministry of jal shakti had convened a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the long-pending inter-state water dispute. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini besides senior officials from both states, and representatives from the Centre attended the meeting.

Patil, who chaired the discussions, said the ministry is providing all possible cooperation to both states for the equitable and coordinated management of water resources.

“In Delhi, a significant meeting was held regarding issues related to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal. The ministry of jal shakti, Government of India, is committed to assisting both states in finding a balanced solution. In the meeting, all parties engaged in open dialogue and expressed agreement to move forward with a solution-oriented approach,” Patil posted on X.

The SYL Canal, conceptualised decades ago to facilitate water sharing between Punjab and Haryana, has been a source of legal and political contention for more than two decades.

Officials said further technical-level discussions are likely to follow, with both states showing a willingness to continue talks under the Centre’s guidance.

The next meeting is scheduled on August 5 when the discussions would be further taken forward, a senior official said.