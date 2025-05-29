Punjab: HC notice to state govt over ex-jathedar ‘killing’ case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has issued a notice to the state government in connection with the “extra-judicial killing” of former Akal Takht jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke over three decades ago. The case, which will be heard on July 28, was filed by Kanuke’s son Hari Singh. Gurdev Singh Kaunke was allegedly tortured in custody and murdered in January 1993. (Shutterstock)

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday said the gurdwara body, with the support of the former jathedar’s family, had on January 14, 2024, submitted an application to register a case against those responsible. “However, due to the anti-Sikh intentions of the Punjab government, the application was dismissed,” he said.

“Now, the court has issued notices to the government and the SHO of the Jagraon police station,” he said.

Criticising the Punjab government, he said, “The AAP government, which came to power on false promises of justice, is now avoiding delivering justice to the family of the Sikh community’s jathedar.”

Kaunke was appointed as acting jathedar of the highest Sikh temporal seat with the support of pro-Khalistan groups during a “sarbat khalsa” (grand Sikh assembly) on January 26, 1986, when militancy was at its peak in Punjab. On December 25, 1992, the police took him away from his house. He never returned. It is alleged that he was tortured brutally in custody and murdered in January 1993.

In 1999, the then Punjab ADGP (security), BP Tiwari, conducted an inquiry and submitted his report after which it was buried under the files of the state government. The report questions the role of the police and considers its version “unbelievable”. The report was made public in December 2023 by the Punjab Human Rights Organization (PHRO).

Panel soon on jathedar’s appointment, retirement

Dhami said a committee would be formed soon to consider the suggestions received regarding the appointment, qualifications, responsibilities and retirement of the Akal Takht jathedar.

In a statement, Dhami said that in light of the resolution passed during the SGPC’s budget session, suggestions were invited from Sikh organisations, intellectuals and others by May 20.

He further explained that this committee would include representatives from various Sikh organisations, leaders from Sikh institutions and intellectuals. The SGPC president emphasised that, for a long time, the Sikh community has been demanding and discussing the creation of formal guidelines regarding the appointment and retirement of the Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib. Considering this, the SGPC initiated the process and called for suggestions. Based on the received inputs, regulations would be finalised soon.