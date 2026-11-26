Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced a ₹15 per quintal increase in the state advised price (SAP) of sugarcane to ₹431 for the 2026-27 crushing season, making it the highest sugarcane price in the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting here, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the decision reflected the state government’s commitment to the welfare and economic prosperity of the farming community. (File photo) more less

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The announcement comes at a time when sugarcane farmers in neighbouring Haryana are protesting for a higher procurement price of ₹600 per quintal, rejecting the state government’s recent hike to ₹430 per quintal.

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Chairing a high-level meeting here, Mann said the decision reflected the state government’s commitment to the welfare and economic prosperity of the farming community.

In a post on X, the CM said, “Big news for sugarcane farmers in Punjab. Our government has increased the sugarcane price to ₹431 per quintal for the 2026-27 season, the highest in the entire country.”

He also announced that sugar mills across Punjab would commence operations from November 25 to facilitate the timely and convenient supply of sugarcane by farmers.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the meeting, Mann described the increase as a significant initiative for the state’s sugarcane cultivators. He said farmers worked tirelessly to feed the nation and strengthen its economy, and it was the government’s responsibility to ensure that their hard work received its rightful value. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the meeting, Mann described the increase as a significant initiative for the state’s sugarcane cultivators. He said farmers worked tirelessly to feed the nation and strengthen its economy, and it was the government’s responsibility to ensure that their hard work received its rightful value. {{/usCountry}}

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“Farmers are the backbone of our economy, and their prosperity is essential for the overall progress and economic well-being of Punjab. Our government is fully committed to safeguarding their interests, strengthening their financial position and ensuring that they receive remunerative prices for their produce,” he said.

The CM reiterated that providing remunerative prices for agricultural produce and extending all possible support to farmers remained among the foremost priorities of his government. He added that the state was consistently taking farmer-friendly decisions to strengthen the rural economy and secure a dignified and prosperous future for the farming community.

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Sugarcane farmers in Haryana have been protesting for the second consecutive week, demanding an SAP of ₹600 per quintal for the 2026-27 crushing season.

The Haryana government has announced a price of ₹430 per quintal for the current season, followed by an increase to ₹450 per quintal in 2027-28. Farmers’ organisations have rejected the proposal, arguing that the increase of ₹35 over two years is inadequate in view of rising input and production costs.

Sugarcane farmers in Haryana received ₹415 per quintal last year. They maintain that the proposed increase does not adequately address their financial concerns and have continued to press for a substantially higher price.