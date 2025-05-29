Punjab: Hoshiarpur cop held taking bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the Hariana police station here while reportedly accepting ₹15,000 as bribe. ASI Kuldeep Singh was posted at the Hariana police station in Hoshiarpur.

A VB spokesperson said the arrest came on the complaint of Robin Kumar of Ghugyal village who mentioned that he had been facing a theft case and the investigation was assigned to ASI Kuldeep Singh who threatened to implicate his mother in the case if he did not pay ₹50,000.

The complainant said the ASI, after negotiation, agreed to take ₹30,000, of which ₹15,000 was paid to him. When he demanded the remaining amount, he recorded the conversation and presented it before the VB. After a preliminary inquiry, a VB team laid a trap and apprehended the ASI while accepting the money, officials said.

A case has been registered against the accused at the VB police station, Jalandhar range.