Thursday, May 29, 2025
Punjab: Hoshiarpur cop held taking bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
May 29, 2025 08:32 AM IST

ASI Kuldeep Singh was caught while he was taking ₹15,000 as bribe from a theft accused, says Punjab Vigilance Bureau; he took money while “threatening” the complainant with implicating his mother

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the Hariana police station here while reportedly accepting 15,000 as bribe.

ASI Kuldeep Singh was posted at the Hariana police station in Hoshiarpur.
A VB spokesperson said the arrest came on the complaint of Robin Kumar of Ghugyal village who mentioned that he had been facing a theft case and the investigation was assigned to ASI Kuldeep Singh who threatened to implicate his mother in the case if he did not pay 50,000.

The complainant said the ASI, after negotiation, agreed to take 30,000, of which 15,000 was paid to him. When he demanded the remaining amount, he recorded the conversation and presented it before the VB. After a preliminary inquiry, a VB team laid a trap and apprehended the ASI while accepting the money, officials said.

A case has been registered against the accused at the VB police station, Jalandhar range.

