The Enforcement Directorate has summoned seven serving and retired Punjab government bureaucrats, including IAS and IPS officers, for questioning in the money laundering probe originating from a graft case against suspended deputy inspector general of police Harcharan Singh Bhullar and entities linked to him, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The ED is exploring their alleged links with Bhullar’s aide Krishanu Sharda who was arrested in the case, they added. (HT Photo) more less

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The ED is exploring their alleged links with Bhullar’s aide Krishanu Sharda who was arrested in the case, they added. The central agency has summoned the officers on different dates at its Chandigarh-based zonal office this week.

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Those summoned include Kumar Rahul, a 2000-batch IAS officer and administrative secretary of the health and family Welfare department. He has been asked to appear before the agency on Monday. Anand Sagar Sharma, PCS (2012 batch), staff officer to commissioner, Faridkot division, has been asked to come to the ED office on November 25, while Neeru Katyal Gupta, IAS officer (2016 batch) and special secretary, general administration and coordination, has been summoned for November 26.

Fazilka SSP Gagan Ajit Singh has been summoned to appear on November 26, while Ludhiana police commissioner Swapan Sharma (IPS officer of 2009 batch) has been summoned on November 27.

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{{^usCountry}} Two retired officers — Gurpreet Sapra of IAS (PCS) 2005 batch and Arun Sekhri IAS (PCS) of 2004 batch — are also among those asked to depose before the federal agency on November 26 and November 25, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two retired officers — Gurpreet Sapra of IAS (PCS) 2005 batch and Arun Sekhri IAS (PCS) of 2004 batch — are also among those asked to depose before the federal agency on November 26 and November 25, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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Sapra last served as the Jalandhar commissioner while Sekhri was the divisional commissioner of Faridkot, Ferozepur and Jalandhar districts.

Sharda acted as middleman: ED

The PMLA case stems from two CBI FIRs filed against Bhullar and his associates on charges of bribery and alleged possession of disproportionate assets. Bhullar, who was serving as the DIG, Ropar Range, was arrested by the CBI in October 2025 along with Sharda. The CBI had registered the case on a complaint by Akash Batta, who alleged that Bhullar demanded illegal gratification through Sharda for favourable treatment in an FIR registered at Sirhind police station and to ensure that no coercive action was taken against his business.

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On November 20, the ED filed a prosecution complaint before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Chandigarh in which it alleged that Sharda was acting as a middleman for several government officials, facilitating transfers, postings and other official work in exchange for money.

The agency stated that Sharda had developed a network of contacts in the police, civil administration, revenue authorities and other government departments. According to the ED, Sharda acted as a conduit between people seeking official favours and public servants who could influence or decide such matters.

The ED investigation revealed that a total of around ₹1 crore in alleged proceeds of crime was attributable to Sharda. It also found that ₹1 crore had been credited to eight bank and post office accounts held by him and his wife between 2013 and 2025.A significant increase in transactions was noticed from 2023 onwards, when credits of nearly ₹86 lakh were recorded, including cash deposits of around ₹59 lakh. Before 2023, the total credits stood at around ₹14 lakh, the ED said.

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Sharda, however, claimed that the money came from hockey coaching and tournament-related activities, while his wife earned through home tuition.

The agency, on its part, said the accused failed to produce documentary evidence to substantiate these claims. “The income tax returns also did not reflect earnings corresponding to the amounts deposited in their accounts. The agency is also probing UPI transactions worth ₹17 lakh received in Sharda’s Bank of Baroda account, allegedly in connection with facilitating transfers, postings and other official work,” said the ED. The ED had arrested Sharda on September 18 and Bhullar on October 9 and questioned them thoroughly. Both are under judicial custody.