Punjab Police busted multiple illegal arms and drug-trafficking networks and apprehended seven persons, including a juvenile, recovering nearly 39 kg of heroin, 10 illegal pistols and over 100 cartridges.

Separate FIRs have been registered at Gharinda, Lopoke and Bhindi Saida police stations in Amritsar. (HT Photo)

“In a major breakthrough, Amritsar rural police busted multiple illegal arms and drug trafficking networks, apprehended seven accused and recovered 10 illegal pistols, 38.962 kg of heroin, 800 gm of opium and 102 live cartridges,” Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on X on Tuesday.

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Additionally, 109 suspects have been apprehended during an ongoing crackdown, with further recoveries and arrests expected, he said.

The DGP said preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements.

Separate FIRs have been registered at Gharinda, Lopoke and Bhindi Saida police stations in Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to identify other associates, he said.

According to an official statement, those arrested have been identified as Laksh Khattri, Gurmeet Singh, Gurdit Singh and Vishal, residents of Amritsar, Mandeep Singh of Ludhiana and Vishaldeep Singh of Tarn Taran. One of the accused is a juvenile.

Sharing operational details, inspector general of police (IGP), border range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the intelligence-led crackdowns were executed through sustained special checkpoints (nakas) and joint search operations with Border Security Force (BSF) battalions across the border belt.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhullar detailed the major seizures, stating that a joint team of police and BSF intercepted Mandeep Singh and Vishaldeep Singh at Adda Bhindi Saidan on an unregistered motorcycle, recovering 12 kg of heroin, one .30 bore pistol, and 12 live rounds from their possession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhullar detailed the major seizures, stating that a joint team of police and BSF intercepted Mandeep Singh and Vishaldeep Singh at Adda Bhindi Saidan on an unregistered motorcycle, recovering 12 kg of heroin, one .30 bore pistol, and 12 live rounds from their possession. {{/usCountry}}

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He said Lopoke police station teams, in a joint operation with BSF, nabbed Laksh Khattri along with his juvenile associate near Sidhwan village canal, seizing 4.992 kg of heroin and impounding their motorcycle.

In another operation, police teams laid a ‘naka’ near Padhri Canal Bridge, leading to the arrest of Gurdit Singh and Vishal with 4 kg of heroin and 800 grams of opium, he added.

The IGP said in Ajnala police station area, patrolling teams chased and apprehended Gurmeet Singh after his unregistered motorcycle slipped near Gujjarpura village, recovering 3 kg of heroin, three pistols -- one .30 and two 9 mm bores -- along with five magazines and 90 live cartridges from his kit bag.

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Additionally, at a naka in Jandiala police station area, police intercepted a car and seized two pistols from the vehicle.

Sharing more details, Amritsar rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said intensive joint border searches yielded four major unclaimed recoveries.

These include four Zigana pistols with eight magazines from fields of Hetampur village under Lopoke police station, 5 kg of heroin found abandoned on the Behriwal Bridge-Shahura road in the same police station area, 4.970 kg of heroin recovered following alleged drone movement near Border Outpost Dauke under Gharinda police station, and 5 kg of heroin seized from the fields of Dhodewind village in the same area, the SSP said.

Nine separate FIRs have been registered in connection with all the recoveries at Gharinda, Lopoke, Ajnala and Bhindi Saida police stations in Amritsar.

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