Punjab Kings’ first IPL home match tickets to go live today

With season 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just around the corner, Punjab Kings (PBKS) have announced the release of tickets for their first home match against Rajasthan Royals scheduled for April 5 at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium, Mullanpur. Punjab Kings will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings on April 8 at 7.30 pm, followed by a tie against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 15 at 7.30 pm and the last match of the Mullanpur leg against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 20 at 3.30 pm (HT File Photo)

The tickets will go live at 1 pm on Sunday in different phases. Fans can purchase them through the District app and website (https://www.district.in/events/ipl-ticket-booking), along with the Punjab Kings app and website (https://www.punjabkingsipl.in/schedule-fixtures).

The venue will host four PBKS home matches this season. PBKS will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings on April 8 at 7.30 pm, followed by a tie against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 15 at 7.30 pm and the last match of the Mullanpur leg against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 20 at 3.30 pm.