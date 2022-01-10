Punjab logs 3,922 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh :Punjab on Sunday reported 3,922 fresh Covid cases, while one virus-related death was reported on the day, according to a medical bulletin.

The state’s positivity rate was 13.77%, the bulletin said. With fresh cases, the state’s patient tally has reached 6,21,419, it said.

The number of active cases in the state also rose to 16,343.

Among the fresh cases, Patiala reported the highest infections, followed by Mohali 750, Ludhiana 509, Amritsar 305, Jalandhar 292 and Pathankot 256, the bulletin said.

With the recovery of 145 patients from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached Cured 588,401, it said. Till now, 16,675 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

Atleast 28,482 Covid tests were done on Sunday and a 48,917 persons were vaccinated.

Punjab CEO tests positive for Covid

Punjab’s chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

“CEO Punjab S Karuna Raju, asymptomatic tested Covid positive. Under isolation at home taking all precautions as per Covid protocol. Those who came in contact with him in last few days, kindly get tested and take care,” according to a tweet by the office of the Punjab CEO.

Raju on Saturday had held a press conference here after the Election Commission announced dates for polling in five states, including Punjab.