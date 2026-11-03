Punjab logs 565 farm fires in 72 hrs, count rises to 1,612

Punjab has witnessed a sharp spike in stubble-burning incidents, with the state reporting over 500 cases in the past 72 hours.

Sangrur has reported 76 cases, followed by Bathinda, 68, Patiala, 54, Faridkot, 49, Fazilka,34, Barnala, 34, Moga, 23 and Muktsar, 20. (HT Photo)

According to the latest report of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Punjab has recorded 1,612 farm fire incidents as of November 2, with 77.38% of the total paddy area harvested. Tarn Taran topped the list with 489 incidents, followed by Ferozepur (193) and Amritsar (192). The farm fire count stood at 1,047 on October 30.

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Officials, who didn’t wish to be named, feared a jump in cases as the November 15 deadline for the ideal wheat-sowing window was drawing closer, and farmers might be inclined to burn stubble to clear their fields and prepare the land for the next crop.

Although the cumulative number of incidents remains lower than the 2,262 recorded during the corresponding period last year, officials fear the situation could worsen as harvesting reaches its peak. By this time last year, 85% of the paddy crop had already been harvested, compared with 77% this year.

The latest spike in farm fires has also coincided with a shift in the geographical spread of farm fires. While the Majha region, particularly Amritsar and Tarn Taran, accounted for most incidents during the initial phase of the harvesting season, several districts in the Malwa region are now reporting a spike as harvesting gathers pace in central and southern Punjab.

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{{^usCountry}} Sangrur has reported 76 cases, followed by Bathinda, 68, Patiala, 54, Faridkot, 49, Fazilka,34, Barnala, 34, Moga, 23 and Muktsar, 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sangrur has reported 76 cases, followed by Bathinda, 68, Patiala, 54, Faridkot, 49, Fazilka,34, Barnala, 34, Moga, 23 and Muktsar, 20. {{/usCountry}}

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The CAQM report further revealed that crop burning had been physically verified at 663 of the 1,380 fields inspected. Environmental compensation of ₹29.15 lakh had been imposed in 573 cases, of which ₹19 lakh had been recovered as of November 2.

Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials said district administrations had been asked to remain on alert as harvesting operations picked up across Malwa. They have been directed to coordinate with the police and pollution control teams to ensure strict enforcement of anti-burning measures.

“The trend clearly shows that stubble burning is now shifting from the Majha to the Malwa region. With large-scale harvesting currently underway, we expect the number of incidents to rise in the coming days unless immediate preventive steps are taken,” a senior PPCB official said, requesting anonymity.

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The PPCB monitors farm fires from September 15 to November 30. Punjab had recorded 5,114 farm fire incidents during the 2025 paddy harvesting season.