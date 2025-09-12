Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
Punjab: Low-intensity explosive hurled at Nawanshahr liquor shop

ByHT Correspondent, Nawanshahr
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 08:44 am IST

In social media post, fugitive gangster Gopi Nawashahria, Mannu Agwan and Zeeshan Akhtar took responsibility for the attack, claiming that the liquor vend owners were asked to shut the shop permanently as it was causing nuisance in the area

A post on social media page naming Babbar Khalsa International claims responsibility,

DSP Raj Kumar said an investigation is being conducted as police teams are trying to ascertain if it was a grenade or some flammable object.
Over a month after a grenade was thrown inside a liquor vend in SBS Nagar, the store saw another such attack on Wednesday night when unidentified miscreants hurled a low-intensity explosive (probably grenade), leaving a refrigerator glass shattered besides creating panic in the area.

An unverified social media post shared from an unauthenticated page of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) claimed it to be a grenade attack. In the post, fugitive gangster Gopi Nawashahria, Mannu Agwan and Zeeshan Akhtar took responsibility for the attack, claiming that the liquor vend owners were asked to shut the shop permanently as it was causing nuisance in the area.

The post also warned of attacks with rocket launchers and IED in near future.

The Sadar police station has registered a case under the Explosives Act. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Raj Kumar said an investigation is being conducted as police teams are trying to ascertain if it was a grenade or some flammable object.

“We are gathering CCTV footage from the scene of crime. We are also verifying the veracity of the social media post,” he added.

On August 12, the police had busted the terror network being operated by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda for throwing the grenade on August 7. The police had arrested five members of the module and recovered a grenade and a .30-bore pistol from their possession.

