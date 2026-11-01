Punjab: Majithia’s brother-in-law gets anticipatory bail in DA case

A court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to Gajpat Singh Grewal, brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, in the disproportionate assets case, in which the Punjab Vigilance Bureau recently filed its final chargesheet.

Counsels DS Sobit and HS Dhanoa, representing Grewal, confirmed the grant of anticipatory bail. The detailed order is awaited. (HT File)

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Counsels DS Sobit and HS Dhanoa, representing Grewal, confirmed the grant of anticipatory bail. The detailed order is awaited.

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The vigilance bureau on Wednesday filed a 2,000-page chargesheet against Majithia and 12 others before a special court in Mohali, taking the total volume of documents filed in the case to around 53,000 pages. The chargesheet names Grewal, Majithia’s close associate Harpreet Singh Gulati and 10 companies and firms as accused.

The bureau has pegged the value of assets, transactions and unaccounted funds allegedly involved in the case at ₹736 crore. Public prosecutor Ferry Sofat confirmed that the latest filing was the final chargesheet.

The bureau had filed its first chargesheet, running into 40,000 pages, in August 2025, followed by an 11,000-page supplementary chargesheet in January 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, the bureau had sought Grewal’s custodial interrogation, telling the court that it was required to further investigate the alleged accumulation of assets disproportionate to known sources of income. After filing a supplementary chargesheet, it informed the court that it no longer required his custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, the bureau had sought Grewal’s custodial interrogation, telling the court that it was required to further investigate the alleged accumulation of assets disproportionate to known sources of income. After filing a supplementary chargesheet, it informed the court that it no longer required his custody. {{/usCountry}}

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The bureau had also moved an application to declare Grewal a proclaimed offender, citing three addresses linked to him: Kheri village in Sangrur district, Basant Vihar in Delhi and Defence Colony in south Delhi. The Punjab and Haryana high court had stayed those proceedings until further orders.