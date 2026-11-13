Punjab man threatens woman with pistol in Solan, arrested

A Punjab resident was arrested for allegedly threatening a woman with a pistol at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district, police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Narender Kumar (37), a resident of Gurdaspur, Punjab. (HT FILE)

The accused was identified as Narender Kumar (37), a resident of Gurdaspur, Punjab.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to the woman, Anjali Devi, Kumar entered her house on November 10, pointed a pistol at her and threatened to kill her in the presence of her son. She alleged that Kumar asked her to go with him to Punjab; otherwise, he would either kill her or himself.

As the woman approached the police to lodge a complaint against the accused, he followed her to the police post in Kuthar, where he pointed the gun at her again. He was immediately arrested.

Confirming the report, Solan superintendent of police Tirumalaraju S D Varma said a case under Sections 333 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}