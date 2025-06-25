Punjab: Missing SGPC staff member’s body found in canal

A senior staff member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) was found dead in a canal under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday, amidst a reported domestic dispute. His scooter was found on the bridge of the Upper Bari Doab Canal in Sultanwind area of the city on Monday evening. (HT Photo)

Kartar Singh, 55, was the in-charge of the Punjab Parchar Branch of Dharam Parchar Committee of the SGPC. He was missing for the last two days.

He left his house on Sunday and did not return, prompting his family to file a police complaint.

His scooter was found on the bridge of the Upper Bari Doab Canal in Sultanwind area of the city on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, his body was found from the canal at Dhand Kasel village in the vicinity of the city.

Bijay Singh, secretary of the Dharam Parchar Committee of the SGPC, said, “It has been learnt that his relations with his wife were not good as she used to fight with him”.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased lodged a formal complaint in the Police Station (B Division) alleging that a day before he left the house, he was thrashed by his Australia-returned wife, son and his sister-in-law. SGPC officials said his body bore injury marks.

The police detained his wife on Monday but released her later, stated his sister, who sought action against his wife and other suspects.

SHO Sukhbir Singh said, “No arrest has been made so far. We are questioning the suspects. Only after investigation, we will lodge an FIR in this case”.

Kartar, who originally belonged to Chohla Sahib in Tarn Taran district, lived in a flat of the SGPC. His father and two brothers were killed by the Punjab Police during militancy in Punjab. The Sikh segments mourned his death and sought action against those behind his death.