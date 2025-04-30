Punjab: No funds released for inauguration events under Sikhya Kranti, alleges teachers’ body

Sangrur Government schoolteachers have accused the state government of not releasing funds for holding events for inauguration of infra projects under the state government’s ‘Sikhya Kranti’ drive. The standard-operating procedure mentions that for inauguration events, senior secondary school will get ₹ 20,000, secondary schools ₹ 10,000 and elementary schools ₹ 5,000 with an additional ₹ 10,000 5,000 per inaugural plaque.

Vikramdev Singh, state president of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), said several schools where inaugurations have taken place are yet to receive funds. “Principals and headmasters are bearing the financial burden,” he said, adding that the expenses incurred on inaugurations and welcoming MLAs in approximately 5,000 schools have been borne by teachers and school heads.

Sangrur deputy district education officer Manjeet Kaur said the education department would release a letter regarding the process and then funds would be released. “We were informed by higher-ups recently in a meeting that funds will be issued,” she said.

Sangrur DEO Tarvinder Kaur said officials were told in the initial days that funds would be provided.

Under the state government’s 54-day ‘Sikhya Kranti’ drive that will conclude on May 31, the government aims at upgrading infrastructure to transform 20,000 schools.

A top education official, seeking anonymity, said the department had received funds from the finance department. “The clearance was received on Monday. Funds will be disbursed soon,” the official added.