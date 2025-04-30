Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: No funds released for inauguration events under Sikhya Kranti, alleges teachers’ body

ByMuskan
Apr 30, 2025 06:12 PM IST

Funds will be released to schools once education department releases a letter on the process, says Sangrur deputy district education officer Manjeet Kaur

Sangrur Government schoolteachers have accused the state government of not releasing funds for holding events for inauguration of infra projects under the state government’s ‘Sikhya Kranti’ drive.

The standard-operating procedure mentions that for inauguration events, senior secondary school will get <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000, secondary schools <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 and elementary schools <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 with an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 5,000 per inaugural plaque.
The standard-operating procedure mentions that for inauguration events, senior secondary school will get 20,000, secondary schools 10,000 and elementary schools 5,000 with an additional 10,000 5,000 per inaugural plaque.

Vikramdev Singh, state president of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), said several schools where inaugurations have taken place are yet to receive funds. “Principals and headmasters are bearing the financial burden,” he said, adding that the expenses incurred on inaugurations and welcoming MLAs in approximately 5,000 schools have been borne by teachers and school heads.

Sangrur deputy district education officer Manjeet Kaur said the education department would release a letter regarding the process and then funds would be released. “We were informed by higher-ups recently in a meeting that funds will be issued,” she said.

Sangrur DEO Tarvinder Kaur said officials were told in the initial days that funds would be provided.

Under the state government’s 54-day ‘Sikhya Kranti’ drive that will conclude on May 31, the government aims at upgrading infrastructure to transform 20,000 schools.

The standard-operating procedure mentions that for inauguration events, senior secondary school will get 20,000, secondary schools 10,000 and elementary schools 5,000 with an additional 10,000 5,000 per inaugural plaque.

A top education official, seeking anonymity, said the department had received funds from the finance department. “The clearance was received on Monday. Funds will be disbursed soon,” the official added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: No funds released for inauguration events under Sikhya Kranti, alleges teachers’ body
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On