Punjab: Patwari accepts bribe, caught red-handed

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB), during its anti-corruption campaign on Tuesday, nabbed a revenue patwari red-handed for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹3,000. The VB team laid a trap in which the accused was arrested in the presence of two official witnesses. (Getty Images)

A spokesperson of the VB said that a case has been registered against patwari Vinod Kumar on the complaint of Amrik Singh of Ghallu village in Fazilka.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Giving details, he added that Singh had approached the VB and alleged that the Kumar had demanded ₹8,000 as a bribe in lieu of providing copies of Fard of his ancestral land. He further alleged that the official had already taken ₹1,000 and further demanded ₹3,000.

The VB further added that their team laid a trap in which the accused was arrested in the presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station, Ferozepur range. Further investigation in the case is underway and the accused will be produced in the competent court on Thursday, officials informed.