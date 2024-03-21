 Punjab: Patwari accepts bribe, caught red-handed - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Patwari accepts bribe, caught red-handed

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Mar 21, 2024 09:00 AM IST

A spokesperson of the VB said that a case has been registered against patwari Vinod Kumar on the complaint of Amrik Singh of Ghallu village in Fazilka

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB), during its anti-corruption campaign on Tuesday, nabbed a revenue patwari red-handed for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of 3,000.

The VB team laid a trap in which the accused was arrested in the presence of two official witnesses. (Getty Images)
The VB team laid a trap in which the accused was arrested in the presence of two official witnesses. (Getty Images)

A spokesperson of the VB said that a case has been registered against patwari Vinod Kumar on the complaint of Amrik Singh of Ghallu village in Fazilka.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Giving details, he added that Singh had approached the VB and alleged that the Kumar had demanded 8,000 as a bribe in lieu of providing copies of Fard of his ancestral land. He further alleged that the official had already taken 1,000 and further demanded 3,000.

The VB further added that their team laid a trap in which the accused was arrested in the presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station, Ferozepur range. Further investigation in the case is underway and the accused will be produced in the competent court on Thursday, officials informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Patwari accepts bribe, caught red-handed
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On