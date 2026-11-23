Chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed confidence that people would judge political parties by their work and commitment to Punjab rather than political rhetoric or attempts to undermine a government working for ordinary citizens ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for early next year.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during the event on Sunday (HT Photo) more less

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Addressing a Lok Milni programme in Hedon Bet village in Samrala on Sunday, Mann reiterated that his government’s priority would remain the welfare of every section of society, ensuring that public resources were used responsibly and that the benefits of development reached every household across the state.

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“Our government is committed to ending the politics of personal enrichment and ensuring that every penny of public money is invested in the welfare of ordinary people. Our government is prioritising education, healthcare, employment, irrigation, infrastructure and women’s empowerment to build a prosperous state,” Mann said. He said he entered politics not to amass wealth but to bring positive change and would never betray the trust of the people who made a teacher’s son the chief minister.

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{{^usCountry}} Targeting the Congress and Akali Dal-BJP governments, Mann alleged that their policies were responsible for the plight of Punjab’s youth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Targeting the Congress and Akali Dal-BJP governments, Mann alleged that their policies were responsible for the plight of Punjab’s youth. {{/usCountry}}

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“During the tenures of the previous Akali Dal-BJP and Congress governments, corruption became deeply entrenched in the system, with political leaders seeking commissions even from small businesses and establishments. Instead of facilitating economic growth and creating opportunities, these governments made the lives of ordinary people difficult through their vested interests. Public money belongs to the people and must be utilised for their welfare. It should be invested in schools, hospitals, roads, irrigation facilities and other essential infrastructure rather than being diverted to satisfy the greed of political leaders,” he said.

Mann also announced a grant of ₹51 lakh for development of Hedon Bet village, covering a dispensary, sports ground, community centre, Anganwadi centre and drainage infrastructure.

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Taking a jibe at Sukhbir Singh Badal, he said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief had earlier criticised the BJP on several issues and was now seeking an alliance with the same party. “The changing political positions of such leaders reflect how political convenience has repeatedly taken precedence over public interest,” he added.

The chief minister said previous governments had failed to provide even basic infrastructure to people, forcing them to struggle with poor roads and inadequate civic facilities.

Mann assured the gathering that genuine demands and grievances raised by people during Lok Milni programmes would be addressed on priority and said that financial assistance would once again reach mothers and sisters across the state on December 1.

‘Govt using sports to steer youth away from drugs’

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During an event in Dhuri, Mann reiterated that his government was using sports as the tool to combat the drug menace by providing youngsters with positive direction, world-class facilities and opportunities to excel.

The CM laid the foundation stone of a modern sports complex in Dhuri and dedicated a hockey astroturf at Jahangir-Kaheru, according to an official release.

The 10-acre sports complex, being developed at a cost of ₹39.20 crore, is part of the AAP government’s wider push to strengthen sports facilities at the grassroots level, he said.

He said the astroturf ground, along with a pavilion, had been constructed at a cost of ₹8 crore.