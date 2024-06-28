Punjab Police bust inter-state opium smuggling racket, 2 held in Fazilka

Punjab Police on Friday busted a major inter-state opium smuggling racket operating from Jharkhand with the arrest of two smugglers with 66kg of the contraband in the border district of Fazilka. Punjab Police on Friday busted a major inter-state opium smuggling racket operating from Jharkhand with the arrest of two smugglers with 66kg of the contraband in Fazilka. (HT Photo)

“Fazilka police busts one of the biggest inter-state opium smuggling syndicate operating from #Jharkhand with the arrest of #BigFish and effective seizure of 66kg opium and meticulously followed up financial trail which led to freezing of ₹1.86 crore in 42 bank accounts after arresting two smugglers,” director general of police Gaurav Yadav posted on X. The DGP said investigations are going on to establish linkages in this case.

The operation, led by Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain, began with the arrest of the two smugglers, Sukhyad Singh of Dalmir Khera village and Jagraj Singh of Bhamma Singh Wala village in Ferozepur district, who were caught after the contraband was found hidden in specially designed compartments under their Maruti Swift car (PB05-AC-5015) on Thursday. Their accomplice, Tarsem Singh, managed to escape and search for him is underway, Ajay Maluja, the deputy inspector general, Ferozepur, said. “Besides the 66kg of opium, ₹40,000 drug money and 400gm of gold was recovered. Investigation showed the smuggling network was being operated from Jharkhand,” Maluja said.

The opium seized during the operation by Fazilka police. (HT Photo)

An in-depth examination of bank accounts uncovered financial transactions amounting to ₹1.86 crore. The police are investigating these accounts further to uncover the complete network of the smuggling operation and anticipate more arrests soon. Both smugglers in police custody are being interrogated.

SSP Jain said the police had reliable inputs that the duo had been transporting opium from Jharkhand and would be returning to Dalmir Khera via Sriganganagar with a substantial quantity of the contraband. Acting swiftly, a checkpoint was set up and their vehicle was intercepted. Despite an attempt by the driver to flee, the police team managed to catch both the accused. During the chase, a police personnel sustained injuries.

Jain said the police teams have identified the mastermind, who has been involved in drug smuggling for over two decades and faces nine criminal cases pertaining to attempt to murder, theft, and violations under the Excise Act and NDPS Act. “We have named him in the FIR and raids are being conducted to arrest him,” she said.

A case was registered under Sections 18 (Punishment for contravention in relation to opium poppy and opium), 27A (Whoever indulges in financing or harbouring drug peddlers), and 29 (Punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS Act at Khuian Sarwar police station.