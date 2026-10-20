Punjab Police constable shoots family before dying by suicide in Mansa

A 40-year-old Punjab Police constable and his minor son were killed, while his wife (37) and another son (17) were critically injured in a shooting at their house in Mansa on Tuesday morning, police said.

A 40-year-old Punjab Police constable and his minor son were killed, while his wife (37) and another son (17) were critically injured in a shooting at their house in Mansa on Tuesday morning, police said. (Representational photo)

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The constable’s wife and their second son sustained serious gunshot wounds and were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, in a critical condition.

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The constable was a gunman of the Mansa deputy commissioner.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vaibhav Chaudhary said the incident occurred around 7am.

Initial investigation indicates the constable opened fire on his family following a domestic dispute before shooting himself.

Police recovered his service pistol from the scene. It was the weapon used in the crime. Investigation is underway.

If you or someone you know is going through a tough time or having thoughts of suicide, reach out for help: Call Tele-MANAS (14416 or 1800-891-4416) or KIRAN (1800-599-0019).