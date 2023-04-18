Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / FIR registered after ‘security lapse’ at Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Patiala residence

FIR registered after ‘security lapse’ at Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Patiala residence

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Apr 18, 2023 01:01 AM IST

The case was registered under Section 457 (lurking house-trespass), 380 (theft in a building) and 511 (attempts to commit offences) at Lahori Gate police station on the complaint of Raju, the cook of Sidhu

The Punjab Police on Monday registered an FIR against an unidentified person in connection with an alleged security lapse at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Patiala residence, officials said on Monday.

The cops said that the accused had entered Sidhu’s house with the motive of theft.

On Sunday, Sidhu said a suspicious person, with a grey blanket wrapped around his body, was spotted on the terrace of his residence. He added that the person escaped after a servant raised an alarm.

Raju stated in the complaint that former MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi and other guests were present in the house when he spotted an unidentified person looking into the drawing room through a window.

“When I went out and asked his credentials, he went to the roof and escaped,” the servant told the cops.

On Sunday, Sidhu tweeted about the incident tagging senior Punjab Police officials. “This security lapse will not deter me from raising my voice for Punjab,” he had tweeted. Sidhu also tagged Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in his tweet.

SHO of Lahori Gate police station sub-inspector Ramanpreet Singh said, “The accused entered the house with the motive of theft, as per the statement of Sidhu’s servant. However, we are investigating the case and will arrest the accused soon.”

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

A police official in Patiala said, “CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to identify the accused.”

