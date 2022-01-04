Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab polls: CM Channi promises 1 lakh jobs within one year

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi was ddressing a gathering after launching the Punjab Government Rozgar Guarantee for Youth Scheme at a private university in Phagwara. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 10:04 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Phagwara

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday announced to provide one lakh jobs to the state’s youth within a year, if voted again into power.

Addressing a gathering after launching the Punjab Government Rozgar Guarantee for Youth Scheme (PRAGTY) at a private university in Phagwara, Channi said it was not merely an announcement but a commitment backed by a decision of the Punjab cabinet to be passed later in the evening.

The CM said that the first decision of the Congress government after being voted to power in the forthcoming assembly elections will be to provide these jobs. He said all those who have completed Class 12 will be eligible for jobs under this scheme.

Free coaching

Channi said the scheme will also ensure free coaching to students preparing for competitive exams to enter civil services and armed forces. He said apart from it, the state government will also provide free coaching for IELTS, TOEFL and PTE to enable the youth to go aboard easily.

Interest-free loans

“To facilitate the youth in going abroad and save them from clutches of fake travel agents, Punjab government will soon embark on a programme,” said Channi, adding that the government will provide interest-free loans for this purpose.

Similar interest-free loans will also be extended to youngsters who are desirous of opening their own ventures, said the CM, adding that the state government will initiate startup courses across all state universities.

