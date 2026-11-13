Punjab polls: In second list, AAP rejigs Doaba line-up; drops most 2022 picks

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has opted for new faces across the Doaba region in its second list of 31 candidates for the 2027 assembly elections, replacing most of the nominees who were unsuccessful in the 2022 polls.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing the media in Delhi after announcement of 31 party candidates for the Punjab polls, scheduled early next year. (X)

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The party has named 11 fresh candidates for the region, comprising 23 assembly seats in all, including Hoshiarpur MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who has been fielded from Phagwara, and former chief parliamentary secretary Pawan Kumar Tinu from Adampur.

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The reshuffle also includes the replacement of sitting Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora, who is facing corruption and extortion charges, with industrialist Nitin Kohli.

In its first list, the party retained the candidatures of eight sitting MLAs from Doaba’s Kartarpur, Nakodar, Urmur, Hoshiarpur, Chabbewal, Garhshankar, Dasuya and Balachaur constituencies.

The candidate changes come against the backdrop of a tight electoral contest in Doaba in 2022, when the AAP faced stiff competition from the Congress despite its sweeping performance in the Malwa region.

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{{^usCountry}} Of the region’s 23 assembly constituencies, the AAP and Congress had won 10 each, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had secured one seat each. In 2002 and 2017, the Congress had clinched all 23 seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the region’s 23 assembly constituencies, the AAP and Congress had won 10 each, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had secured one seat each. In 2002 and 2017, the Congress had clinched all 23 seats. {{/usCountry}}

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Chabbewal’s candidature from Phagwara marks a change from the party’s 2022 choice, former MLA Joginder Singh Mann, who had lost the election. Chabbewal’s son, Dr Ishank Kumar, was named as the party’s candidate from Chabbewal in the first list.

In Jalandhar Central, industrialist Nitin Kohli has replaced Arora, who was arrested on May 23 last year in a corruption and extortion case. Responding to the denial of a ticket, Arora said, “It is the party’s decision to finalise the tickets and drop my name. I will keep working for the party’s welfare.”

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The party has also nominated Deepak Bali, adviser to the Punjab Heritage and Tourism Promotion Board and secretary of the Punjab Cricket Association, from Jalandhar Cantonment, currently represented by Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh.

In Jalandhar North, considered a Congress stronghold, the AAP has banked on mayor Vaneet Dhir in place of Dinesh Dhall, who has since joined the BJP.

In Shahkot, the party has turned to kabaddi player Balvir Singh Pala Jalalpur, replacing its 2022 candidate Rattan Singh Kakkar Kalan. Similarly, Harjot Kaur Lohtia has been nominated from Phillaur in place of Prem Kumar.

From Adampur, former chief parliamentary secretary Pawan Kumar Tinu has replaced Jit Lal Bhatti, while former Congress leader Devinderpal Singh Ranga has been nominated from Kapurthala in place of Manju Rana.

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Ranga, who joined the AAP recently, came into the limelight for his social service activities during the 2025 floods along the Sutlej and Beas rivers.

In Bholath, the party has replaced its 2022 candidate Darshan Singh with advocate Harsimran Singh. Sarabjot Singh Saabi has been nominated from Mukerian in place of Gurdhian Singh Multani, while Robby Kang has been named from Nawanshahr.