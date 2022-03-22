Punjab portfolios: CM Mann keeps home, Cheema gets finance

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday allocated portfolios to his 10 ministers, retaining home and justice, and giving the charge of finance and taxation to his seniormost cabinet colleague Harpal Singh Cheema.

The portfolios were announced by the new chief minister two days after the 10 cabinet ministers took the oath of office and secrecy here. All the ministers, except Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, are first-time legislators.

Besides home, Mann, who was elected from Dhuri assembly segment, has kept 26 departments in his portfolio, including local government, industries and commerce, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, according to an official release.

Cheema, who represents Dirba (reserved) seat, has got the portfolios of finance, excise and taxation, planning, programme implementation and cooperation. He was the leader of the opposition in the previous assembly.

Dr Baljit Kaur, MLA from Malout (reserved) who is the lone woman in the cabinet, has been made the in-charge of social justice, empowerment and minorities, and social security, women and child development. Harbhajan Singh, who represents Jandiala (reserved), has been given the charge of public works and power.

Mansa MLA Dr Vijay Singla has got the portfolios of health and family welfare, and medical education and research. A dentist, he is among 13 doctors who have made it to the state assembly this time. Lal Chand Kataruchak, who got elected from Bhoa (reserved), is the minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, forests and wildlife.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, MLA from Barnala, has been allotted the departments of school education, sports and youth services, and higher education. The 32-year-old minister has a BTech degree.

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, MLA from Ajnala, has been allotted the portfolios of rural development and panchayats among others. Laljit Singh Bhullar, MLA from Patti, is the new transport and hospitality minister. Bram Shanker, who got elected from Hoshiarpur, has got the charge of revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management besides water and sanitation.

Harjot Singh Bains, who got elected from Anandpur Sahib, has been allocated legal and legislative affairs, and jails among other departments. An advocate by profession, the 31-year-old first-time MLA is the youngest member of the state cabinet. The portfolio, if any, not allotted to any of the ministers will vest with the chief minister, said the official spokesperson.

PUNJAB CABINET: WHO GETS WHAT

Bhagwant Mann, 48: Home and justice, local government, industries and commerce, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, horticulture, administrative reforms, civil aviation, general administration, personnel, vigilance, housing and urban development, horticulture, conservation of land and water, food processing, investment promotion, science technology and environment, parliamentary affairs, elections, removal of grievances, freedom fighters, technical education and industrial training, employment generation and training, labour, printing and stationery, defence services welfare, governance reforms, new and renewable energy sources and information and public relations

Harpal Singh Cheema, 47: Finance, excise and taxation, planning, programme implementation and cooperation

Dr Baljit Kaur, 46: Social justice, empowerment, minorities and social security, women and child development

Harbhajan Singh, 53: Power, public works

Dr Vijay Singla, 52: Health and family welfare, medical education and research

Lal Chand Kataruchak, 51: Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, forests and wildlife

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, 32: School education, sports and youth services, higher education

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal , 60: Rural development and panchayats, animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development, NRI affairs

Laljit Singh Bhullar, 41: Transport and hospitality

Bram Shanker, 56: Revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management, water resources and water supply and sanitation

Harjot Singh Bains, 31: Legal and legislative affairs, mines and geology, tourism and cultural affairs and jails

