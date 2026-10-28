Punjab: Resolution on public welfare schemes of AAP govt passed

The Punjab assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution, affirming that the public welfare schemes and direct financial entitlements of the people of the state will continue uninterrupted.

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema moved the resolution on the last day of the session. (HT File)

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema moved the resolution on the last day of the session.

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According to the resolution, resources of Punjab belong to its people, and the foremost duty of an elected government is to deploy those resources to provide financial dignity, quality healthcare, and essential household relief.

Cheema said: “Direct assistance provides critical relief to mothers managing monthly household budgets, farmers cultivating fields, and families confronting unexpected medical crises.”

The assembly affirmed that public support reinforces citizen dignity, self-respect, and economic independence rather than diminishing it.

The resolution highlighted key achievements of the Bhagwant Mann government that “transformed” daily living standards across the state.

On financial assistance to women, it said over 80 lakh mothers are registered under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, receiving ₹1,000 per month ( ₹1,500 per month in case of Scheduled Caste women).

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{{^usCountry}} Provision of 300 free electricity units per month has eliminated power bills for more than 90% of Punjab households since 2022. Free power for agricultural tubewells continues to support lakhs of farming households, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Provision of 300 free electricity units per month has eliminated power bills for more than 90% of Punjab households since 2022. Free power for agricultural tubewells continues to support lakhs of farming households, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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On the government’s healthcare scheme, the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, it said it provides health treatment coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family annually.

A network of 1,244 Aam Aadmi Clinics has already served around 2 crore patients, drastically lowering out-of-pocket medical expenses, it said.

The resolution voiced serious concern over statements by leaders of the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal openly advocating for the “termination” of current welfare and financial schemes.

It also condemned remarks “demeaning” women and vulnerable groups who receive this statutory support, alongside the Bharatiya Janata Party’s opposition to direct public assistance.

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