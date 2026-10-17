Punjab revokes 40-crore waiver for Mohali realty project under ED lens

Amid an ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the allotment of a prime commercial site in Mohali to Delhi-based builder Remigate Buildestates (India) Private Limited and the subsequent waiver of dues, the Punjab housing and urban development department has revoked concessions worth nearly ₹40 crore granted to the company, over eight months after the relief was approved.

The case pertains to the allotment of a 1.13-acre food court site in Sector 62, Mohali, to Remigate for ₹32.50 crore through an auction in September 2015. (Shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The reversal comes as the ED investigates the circumstances surrounding the site allotment in Mohali’s Sector 62 and the subsequent waiver of dues by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

In August, the agency’s Delhi office summoned three GMADA officers — chief engineer Ajay Garg, former chief engineer Sunil Kansal and then land acquisition officer Hardeep Singh — to furnish records and documentary evidence in connection with the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The inquiry covers the allotment, engineering assessments and the subsequent waiver of dues.

The case has also come under wider scrutiny following the ED’s three-day search operation at GMADA office last month. During the investigation, the agency alleged that manipulation of reserve prices for unsold land parcels could have caused a potential loss of nearly ₹10,000 crore to GMADA and the Punjab government.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In a 19-page order dated October 15, Vikas Garg, principal secretary, department of housing and urban development, Punjab, acting as the revisional authority, dismissed the company’s revision petition and rescinded the February 5, 2026, order passed by GMADA’s appellate authority-cum-additional chief administrator. The order also reverses the concessional rescheduling of instalments granted by the estate officer (housing) in December 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a 19-page order dated October 15, Vikas Garg, principal secretary, department of housing and urban development, Punjab, acting as the revisional authority, dismissed the company’s revision petition and rescinded the February 5, 2026, order passed by GMADA’s appellate authority-cum-additional chief administrator. The order also reverses the concessional rescheduling of instalments granted by the estate officer (housing) in December 2025. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

1.13-acre food court site allotted in 2015

The case pertains to the allotment of a 1.13-acre food court site in Sector 62, Mohali, to Remigate for ₹32.50 crore through an auction in September 2015. The company initially deposited 20% of the total cost and subsequently paid an instalment of ₹9.87 crore.

It later contended that GMADA had failed to provide an encumbrance-free site despite repeated representations. The authority, however, issued a show-cause notice to the company over outstanding dues and non-payment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During GMADA’s 34th authority meeting in February 2026, chaired by chief secretary KAP Sinha, the authority reportedly concluded that the demand for nearly ₹40 crore in non-construction charges was not justified because the site was allegedly not free from encumbrances. It consequently approved the waiver. The decision had also faced objections from the Punjab finance department, but the concession was granted.

In its revision petition, the company had sought an additional year to pay rescheduled instalments beyond December 1, 2026, an extension of the construction period from three to five years, and a waiver or reduction of non-construction fees, penalties and other financial charges.

Series of lapses found at developer’s end

The revisional authority, however, noted that the company had stopped paying instalments in 2016 and remained in default. It rejected the claim that substantial capital had been deployed and engineering teams mobilised, observing that no documentary evidence, photographs or expenditure statements had been produced to substantiate it. Construction, which began after approval of the plinth/DPC level in March 2021, had since been abandoned.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The company cited inadequate road access, lack of water supply, a sewerage line passing through the site, delays in statutory clearances and inadequate civic infrastructure to justify its request for relief. GMADA’s engineering reports, however, stated that the site was accessible through adjoining roads and that sewerage and stormwater drainage infrastructure was available along a nearby 100-foot road.

The order further recorded that the company had failed to comply with the revised payment schedule communicated in March 2026. Against ₹6.46 crore due on September 1 towards the third instalment, it had paid approximately ₹2.46 crore, leaving a shortfall of ₹4 crore as of October 13.

One month to clear dues

Emphasising the protection of public revenue and equal treatment of auction participants, Garg held that further concessions would cause a direct loss to the public exchequer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

GMADA has now been directed to calculate the entire outstanding amount, including applicable interest, penal interest and non-construction fees, after adjusting all payments received.

It must communicate an itemised statement to the company within two weeks, following which the company will have one month to clear the dues. Failure to pay could lead to proceedings for resumption of the site and forfeiture, subject to statutory notice and a reasonable opportunity of hearing.