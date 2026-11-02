Punjab Roadways, PRTC contract staff announce 3-day strike from Nov 16

Citing unfulfilled government assurances over pending demands, the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers Union on Sunday announced a three-day strike starting November 16. The union also warned of an indefinite statewide strike if authorities fail to resolve their grievances.

The decision was taken during a state-level meeting of the union held at Isru Bhawan in Ludhiana, attended by depot representatives from across the region. (HT)

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The decision was taken during a state-level meeting of the union held at Isru Bhawan in Ludhiana, attended by depot representatives from across the region.

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State president Resham Singh Gill and founder Kamal Kumar stated that during a high-level meeting on October 29 involving the transport minister and officials from the personnel, finance, and home departments, several assurances had been given regarding employee welfare.

According to union leaders, the government had promised to place PUNBUS service rules before the cabinet for approval to pave the way for regularising contractual workers. Authorities had also agreed to convert outsourced employees into contractual staff within two days under the legislative act dated August 14, 2026. However, union representatives alleged that no action has been taken so far.

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{{^usCountry}} Additional assurances included withdrawing police cases registered against protesting employees and bringing newly recruited workers under the contractual category. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional assurances included withdrawing police cases registered against protesting employees and bringing newly recruited workers under the contractual category. {{/usCountry}}

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Outlining their upcoming agitation schedule, the union said workers will participate in a protest at Dirba on November 5 under the banner of the Contract Workers Struggle Front. Followed by opposition to the Punjab government’s political rallies after November 8, rallies outside transport depots across the state on November 10, and protests outside the residences of the chief minister and the transport minister.

Resham Singh Gill warned that if demands remain unresolved, employees will launch an indefinite strike from November 16. Union leaders Harikesh Kumar Vicky, Baljinder Singh, and Jalore Singh said employees would no longer accept assurances, alleging that the state government and transport department management were responsible for the trouble.

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The demands of the union include the implementation of service rules for regularising contractual staff, conversion of outsourced workers into regular contractual employees, and the withdrawal of police cases registered against 30 workers during previous agitations.

Workers are also opposing the expansion of the private kilometre scheme, under which private operators supply buses and are paid per kilometre, saying that it undermines public transport and shrinks employment opportunities.

Additional demands include equal pay for equal work, restoration of 37 discontinued allowances, implementation of a cashless health scheme, and proper execution of EPF and ESI benefits.