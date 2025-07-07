Punjab: Seven dead as mini bus overturns after colliding with car near Dasuya
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 02:55 PM IST
Bus carrying around 40 passengers was on its way to Dasuya from Hajipur when the driver lost control over the vehicle.
A mini bus overturned after colliding with a car near Sagran village in Hoshiarpur district on Monday, leaving seven people dead and 32 passengers injured, police said.
Mukerian deputy superintendent of police Kulwinder Singh Virk said the bus carrying around 40 passengers was on its way to Dasuya from Hajipur when the driver lost control over the vehicle.
The injured were admitted to the civil hospital at Dasuya, the police said.
“The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and will be thoroughly investigated,” Virk said.
