Punjab: Seven dead as mini bus overturns after colliding with car near Dasuya

A mini bus overturned after colliding with a car near Sagran village in Hoshiarpur district on Monday, leaving seven people dead and 32 passengers injured, police said. The mini bus and the car after the accident near Sagran village in Hoshiarpur district on Monday. (HT Photo)

Mukerian deputy superintendent of police Kulwinder Singh Virk said the bus carrying around 40 passengers was on its way to Dasuya from Hajipur when the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The injured were admitted to the civil hospital at Dasuya, the police said.

“The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and will be thoroughly investigated,” Virk said.