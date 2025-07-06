Search
Punjab: SGPC pays tributes to Sikh separatist leader Nijjar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 09:12 AM IST

During the event, organised by radical groups, including Dal Khalsa, to mark the death anniversaries of the two leaders, the SGPC chief was urged to install their portraits in the Central Sikh Museum in the shrine complex

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Saturday paid tributes to Sikh separatist leaders Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Gajinder Singh at the Golden Temple complex.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami (HT File)

During the event, organised by radical groups, including Dal Khalsa, to mark the death anniversaries of the two leaders, the SGPC chief was urged to install their portraits in the Central Sikh Museum in the shrine complex.

Nijjar was assassinated at a gurdwara in Canada on June 18, 2023, while Gajinder Singh, who led the hijacking of an Indian aircraft in 1981 for release of militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale, died in Pakistan on July 3, 2024.

Former Khalistani militant Narain Singh Chaura, who had allegedly fired at SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal from close range while he was undergoing tankhah (religious punishment) in December 2024, was also present on the occasion.

Amid the row over his recognition as Akal Takht acting jathedar, Giani Gargaj presented siropas (robe of honour) to radical Sikh leaders, including SAD (Amritsar) president and former MP Simranjit Singh Mann.

