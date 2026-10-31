Punjab showcases manufacturing potential for British businesses

Punjab industries and commerce minister Aman Arora on Friday pitched the state as a potential manufacturing and export base for British businesses, highlighting investment opportunities under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) during a meeting with a high-level UK delegation.

The talks focused on sectors such as agri-business, food processing, engineering, auto components and industry-linked skill development. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The delegation, led by British deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh Alba Smeriglio, held discussions with the minister at “Invest Punjab” on strengthening bilateral trade and investment. The talks focused on sectors such as agri-business, food processing, engineering, auto components and industry-linked skill development.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Arora showcased the state’s Industrial and Business Development Policy 2026 and its dedicated Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and Export Facilitation Cell, which aims to help international businesses navigate trade agreements, regulatory requirements and export opportunities.

Positioning Punjab as a gateway to the North Indian market, Arora said the state’s established strengths in agriculture and engineering, coupled with its industrial infrastructure and skilled workforce, offered opportunities for UK companies looking to expand their presence in India.

“Punjab is not just the food bowl of India, but is rapidly emerging as a hub of modern industry and innovation,” he said, adding that the government wanted to help British businesses use the state as a base to access wider markets.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The minister said the new policy and facilitation cell were intended to provide a supportive investment ecosystem and help companies leverage opportunities arising from CETA. He added that greater bilateral engagement could promote industrial growth and create employment opportunities for the state’s youth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister said the new policy and facilitation cell were intended to provide a supportive investment ecosystem and help companies leverage opportunities arising from CETA. He added that greater bilateral engagement could promote industrial growth and create employment opportunities for the state’s youth. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The British delegation also showed interest in Punjab’s skilled workforce and efforts to align training programmes with industry requirements, particularly in manufacturing and food processing.

Industries and commerce administrative secretary Basant Garg said Punjab offered market access, logistics connectivity and skilled manpower. He said the facilitation cell would provide end-to-end assistance to UK companies in regulatory compliance, market linkages and export promotion.

Both sides agreed to maintain engagement and explore structured business-to-business interactions between Punjab-based industries and British companies to translate the discussions into investment opportunities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The UK delegation included Nicholas Gribit, first secretary for trade, India, and Anup Narayan, senior trade adviser.

Punjab director of industries Jaspreet Singh and Punjab Financial Corporation managing director Senu Duggal were also present.