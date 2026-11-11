Punjab to begin potash exploration by May next year

With the Centre approving 35 boreholes in Fazilka and Muktsar districts for exploring reserves of potash, the state has decided to drill five additional boreholes, the Punjab government stated on Tuesday.

Punjab mines and geology minister Barinder Kumar Goyal

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Mines and geology minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, while addressing mediapersons at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh, said the exploration work is expected to begin in May 2027.

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Sharing the outcome of the two-day national mining ministers’ conference under the chairmanship of Union coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy in Goa last week, Goyal said, “Punjab presented its case on potash exploration and the Union minister directed officials to give priority to state’s proposals.”

“Drilling boreholes is essential to ascertain the depth, quantity, quality and geological characteristics of potash deposits. It is a critical mineral for which India depends completely on the import. Domestic exploration is therefore vital to reducing our dependence on imports and strengthening the country’s mineral security,” Goyal said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that of the total number of wells to be explored, 20 will be drilled by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and 15 will be undertaken by Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that of the total number of wells to be explored, 20 will be drilled by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and 15 will be undertaken by Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL). {{/usCountry}}

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He added that the state government had also taken up the issue of early sanctions for proposed potash exploration blocks and the upgradation of geological surveys with the Centre.

“We have requested the upgradation of geological exploration from G-3 to G-1 in Rajpura, Gidranwali and Shergarh. This is necessary to establish the commercial viability of mineral resources and make these areas attractive for prospective investors,” the minister further informed.