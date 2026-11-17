Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced the issuance of 10 lakh new smart ration cards for needy families, stating that new beneficiaries will receive 5 kg of free wheat every month along with ‘Meri Rasoi’ ration kits containing essential food items.

Mann announced that four grand Shobha Yatras, led by the Sant Samaj, will be organised from Varanasi, Faridkot, Bathinda and Jammu. (HT Photo)

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Emphasising that welfare must reach the last deserving household, the chief minister said the new ration cards would be delivered directly to people’s doorsteps, reaffirming his government’s commitment to ensuring that no family goes hungry and that governance translates into tangible improvements in people’s lives.

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In a statement, Mann said, “Obtaining a ration card had earlier become a difficult task for ordinary people, and several genuine beneficiaries had lost their cards. Out of the 1.48 crore ration cards allocated to Punjab by the central government, around 10 lakh cards were deleted for various reasons.”

To safeguard the interests of these people, our government decided to issue 10 lakh fresh ration cards so that no deserving family is deprived of its rightful benefits, Mann said.

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{{^usCountry}} He claimed that the previous system often favoured politically connected people, while genuine beneficiaries such as widows, families without a regular source of income and economically weaker sections struggled to obtain ration cards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He claimed that the previous system often favoured politically connected people, while genuine beneficiaries such as widows, families without a regular source of income and economically weaker sections struggled to obtain ration cards. {{/usCountry}}

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“Our government has ensured that the new cards are issued only to deserving beneficiaries through a transparent process. A significant number of these beneficiaries belong to Scheduled Caste communities and include daily-wage workers and economically disadvantaged families,” Mann said.

Announcing relief for people whose applications contained incorrect address details, he said, “Around 1.25 lakh people who furnished incorrect addresses will also be given an opportunity to rectify their details. This will allow us to verify their eligibility and ensure that they receive the benefits they genuinely deserve.”

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Unlike the cumbersome process followed by the central government, the Punjab government will deliver ration cards directly to people’s homes, the chief minister said.

With 38 lakh families already benefiting from the ‘Meri Rasoi Yojana’, the inclusion of another 10 lakh beneficiaries significantly expands the reach of the government’s food security initiatives, he said.

Punjab to celebrate 650th ‘Parkash Purb’ of Guru Ravidas from Dec 4 to 6

The CM on Tuesday announced that his government will celebrate 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas with reverence and grandeur, organising a series of religious and cultural programmes at Khuralgarh from December 4 to 6.

Chairing a review meeting, he said that the occasion will be commemorated as a statewide celebration to spread the teachings of the Guru.

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“The 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas is not a religious celebration but a historic opportunity to reconnect society with his philosophy of equality and social justice,” he said.

Outlining the programme, Mann said celebrations will commence on December 4 with the ‘Arambh’ of Sri Akhand Path Sahib, followed by an exhibition showcasing the life and philosophy of Guru Ravidas, ‘Sant Sammelan’, ‘katha’ and ‘kirtan darbar’, 3D projection, drone show and other spiritual and cultural programmes.

He said on December 5, a grand ‘Nagar Kirtan’ will be held, followed by a special conference on the ‘bani’ of Guru Ravidas, ‘katha’ and ‘kirtan darbar’ and several other activities.

The three-day celebrations will culminate on December 6 with the ‘bhog’ of Sri Akhand Path Sahib, followed by ‘Begumpura Samagam’, ‘katha’ and ‘kirtan darbar’, and other programmes.

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He added that every aspect of the celebrations will reflect the extraordinary spiritual stature and universal teachings of Guru Ravidas and comprehensive arrangements will be ensured so that devotees from across the world can participate in these commemoration events with convenience.

Mann announced that four grand Shobha Yatras, led by the Sant Samaj, will be organised from Varanasi, Faridkot, Bathinda and Jammu. These processions will converge at Khuralgarh on December 3, bringing together devotees from different regions.