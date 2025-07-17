Punjab to conduct DNA test of child beggars

The Punjab government has directed the district administrations to conduct DNA tests of children found begging with adults on the streets to verify their family ties and check child trafficking. A month ago, minister Baljit Kaur had announced that child beggars found in streets and markets will be identified and subjected to DNA testing to confirm their family ties. (HT File)

Social security, women and child development minister Baljit Kaur said the move aims to prevent child trafficking and exploitation. “If a child is found begging with an adult, a DNA test will be conducted to verify their relationship. Until the results are available, the child will be placed in a childcare institution. If the test proves the adult is not related to the child, strict legal action will follow,” she said on Wednesday. The department sent instructions to the deputy commissioners in this regard.

A month ago, the minister had announced that child beggars found in streets and markets will be identified and subjected to DNA testing to confirm their family ties. She said the initiative is aimed at identifying and taking action against child begging rackets operating in urban areas. Two days ago, a case was registered in Amritsar against a woman found begging with children.