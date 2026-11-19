A 23-year-old undertrial of Garhshankar subdivision allegedly died by suicide in the central jail here on Tuesday evening.

Victim was in judicial custody for 6 months in an NDPS case. (HT File)

The victim had been in judicial custody for the last six months in an NDPS case. Jail superintendent Harcharan Singh Gill said the victim hanged himself from a grill outside the ward with a piece of cloth. “A staff member spotted him instantly and he was rushed to the civil hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said the superintendent.

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He added that the victim’s conduct in jail was normal, and he had never shown any signs of mental trauma.

However, the victim’s family has accused the jail administration of failing to protect the inmate. According to his father, the family learned about his death from people in a neighbouring village who had overheard what happened in the jail. When the family asked the jail administration, it was confirmed that their son had ended his life, he added.

Enraged family members of the victim and villagers gathered outside the jail on Wednesday and staged a dharna. Congress leader Amarpreet Singh Lally also joined the protesters, who demanded an explanation from the jail authorities on how an inmate could strangle himself despite heavy security in the premises.

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{{^usCountry}} They further alleged that an officer at the Garhshankar police station ‘implicated’ the victim in a false case, and demanded action against the officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They further alleged that an officer at the Garhshankar police station ‘implicated’ the victim in a false case, and demanded action against the officer. {{/usCountry}}

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Police officials later reached the site and assured the family that the matter would be investigated and action would be taken if negligence was found.