Punjab women clinch Rama Atray Memorial T20 trophy

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Seniors Women’s team defeated the UT Cricket Association, Chandigarh by 36 runs to clinch the seventh Rama Atray Memorial Women’s Cricket Tournament at the Mahajan Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The victorious PCA team received a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and the trophy, while runners-up UTCA were awarded ₹50,000 and a trophy. (HT Photo)

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Batting first, PCA posted 131/9 in 20 overs, with Pragati Singh top-scoring with 55. Ridhima Aggarwal contributed 29, while Priyanka Mutreja scored 19. For UTCA, Sibbi claimed three wickets and Aaradhana Bisht took two.

In reply, UTCA were bowled out for 96 in 16 overs. Sarah Mahajan top-scored with 21, while Palak Rana and Monika Pandey scored 19 and 17 respectively. Captain Taniya Bhatia contributed 14. PCA’s Mannat Kashyap was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Neetu Singh, Priya Kumari, Annu Malhan, Mamta Rani and Priyanka Mutreja took one wicket each.

The victorious PCA team received a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and the trophy, while runners-up UTCA were awarded ₹50,000 and a trophy.

Punjab special DGP Gurpreet Deo was the chief guest and presented the prizes.

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{{^usCountry}} Former Punjab DGP and organising committee chairman Chander Shekhar, organising secretary Captain Sushil Kapoor, convenor and former IAS officer Vivek Atray, along with members of the organising committee, were also present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former Punjab DGP and organising committee chairman Chander Shekhar, organising secretary Captain Sushil Kapoor, convenor and former IAS officer Vivek Atray, along with members of the organising committee, were also present. {{/usCountry}}

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PCA’s Har Simranjit Kaur was adjudged best batter for scoring 177 runs, while Mannat Kashyap was named best bowler after taking 10 wickets. India all-rounder Shikha Pandey of Goa Cricket Association was named best all-rounder.