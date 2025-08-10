Punjabis don’t accept divisive, anti-national ideology: Warring

In the bastion of Khalistan sympathiser and jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday lashed out at Khalistan supporters, stating that divisive and anti-national ideology was not acceptable to Punjabis. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring addressing the party’s conference at Baba Bakala, Amritsar. (HT)

While addressing a political conference organised by the Congress on the occasion of Rakhar Punya at Baba Bakala, he strongly opposed those trying to raise the slogan of Khalistan in Punjab. “We must fight against the Centre for Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiat, but only while remaining a part of our own country, not by separating from it,” he said, while emphasising that Punjab was the strongest pillar of India.

He also lashed out at the AAP government, accusing it of turning Punjab into a “gangland”, and pushing the state into complete chaos and lawlessness: “The economy has completely collapsed, with the debt rising to nearly ₹5.25 lakh crore. At the same time, law and order has reached its worst state, and gangsters are ruling the roost.”

He added that in the last three and a half years of AAP’s governance, there had been no new investment in the state. In fact, many businesses had left Punjab due to security concerns. He said a climate of fear prevailed in the state, and people felt scared and anxious.

During his speech, Warring reiterated his party’s strong opposition to the AAP government’s land pooling policy. He said on the one hand, it was a scheme to loot farmers’ land and on the other hand, it had the potential to destroy the state’s agricultural economy. He made it clear that the Congress party will never allow this policy to be implemented.

Former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, former minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, former MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa, Sukhwinder Danny, Bhagwant Pal Singh Sachar and other Congress leaders were also present at the conference.