A former Indo-Canadian cabinet minister was elected on Saturday to lead the Liberal Party in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province.

Navdeep Bains, considered a close crony of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, eked out a narrow victory in the final round of voting in Toronto by provincial Liberals. (HT Photo) more less

Navdeep Bains, considered a close crony of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, eked out a narrow victory in the final round of voting in Toronto by provincial Liberals. He garnered the majority with 50.3 per cent support in the third round during the party convention.

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Greeting those in the audience after the election, Bains that may have been “the end of a leadership race” but it was “just the beginning of our campaign” to end of the rule of the Conservative Party, which has been in power in the province since 2018. The Liberals have lost thee consecutive elections to the ruling party and Bains will be the fourth leader in nine years to oppose Ontario’s Premier (equivalent of a Chief Minister) Doug Ford.

Bains was an MP from 2004 and 2011representing Mississauga—Brampton South, and returned to the House of Commons in 2015 from the riding of Mississauga—Malton when the Liberals swept to power in Ottawa in 2015. Considered a key supporter of Trudeau, particularly in the seat-rich Greater Toronto Area or GTA, Bains became a Cabinet Minister and held various portfolios before he opted out of Federal politics in January 2021. At the time of his resignation, he was Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

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{{^usCountry}} Bains conceded the work ahead of him and the party would be “hard.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bains conceded the work ahead of him and the party would be “hard.” {{/usCountry}}

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While Ford congratulated Bains on his election on X, the ruling party made it clear his ties to Trudeau would become a political weapon given the ex-PM’s extreme unpopularity across the county.

The agency Canadian Press cited Ontario Cabinet Minister Graham McGregor as saying, “Certainly, in my region in Peel, we remember well when he was one of the biggest supporters of Justin Trudeau, not only as Prime Minister but when he was running for Liberal leader in the first place.” He added, “So we know that connection very well. I think Ontarians know that well.”

Also working against him will be the anti-immigrant sentiment that has infected Canada over the past couple of years, with the main target being those of Indian origin, especially Sikhs, as they comprise the most visible of minorities.

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Of course, Bains may have some time to overcome those liabilities as the next provincial election is not schedule till 2030.