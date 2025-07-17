Punjab-origin gangster held in US for running drug racket

Ottawa: An Indian-Canadian gangster has been arrested in the US for running a transnational drug operation along with a notorious Irish gang, local media here reported. An Indian-Canadian gangster has been arrested in the US for running a transnational drug operation along with a notorious Irish gang, local media here reported.

The gangster, identified as Opinder Singh Sian, worked with the Irish Kinahan gang to smuggle methamphetamine and fentanyl precursors at an international level, Global News reported on Tuesday.

US court documents reveal that Sian was arrested in Nevada last month by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), it said.

The court documents also reveal that Sian, supported by Turkish and American criminal organisations, was involved in a conspiracy to import “precursor chemicals from China and export narcotics through the port of Los Angeles to Australia,” the report added.

Sian, linked with Brothers Keepers in Surrey in British Columbia, was arrested in Arizona, and the affidavit was filed in California, the report said.

“A Nevada judge ordered Sian, 37, held in custody pending his transfer to California,” Vancouver Sun reported, adding that other suspects in the case have not been charged yet.

Sian survived two Surrey shootings in 2008 and 2011. Brothers Keepers is a Canadian organised crime group which has established links with other international gangs.

“Vancouver is the centre of gravity for hybrid warfare for transnational organised crime in North America,” Scott McGregor, a former military intelligence operator, was quoted as saying by Global News.