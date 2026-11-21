A Sikh grandmother’s deportation to India after three decades of stay in the US has prompted four California lawmakers to introduce a bill in the US Congress to protect long-term immigrant residents.

Harjit Kaur (HT)

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The Protect Our Neighbours Act, introduced by Congressman John Garamendi, draws inspiration from the deportation of Harjit Kaur, a resident of the San Francisco Bay Area, by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last year.

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The draft legislation has also received support from representatives Lateefah Simon, Zoe Lofgren, and Juan Vargas.

“The Protect Our Neighbours Act would provide people, like Ms. Kaur who worked in my district for decades, with a fair opportunity to move beyond a final order of removal and continue building futures here in the US where they have made their homes and families,” Simon said.

Garamendi said nearly one year ago, ICE cruelly detained and deported Kaur, a 73-year-old grandmother with no criminal record - who faithfully reported to ICE every six months for more than 13 years.

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{{^usCountry}} Her cruel and unreasonable detention and deportation is just one more example of the thousands of individuals across the country whose lives and families have been upended by President Donald Trump’s ICE, Garamendi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her cruel and unreasonable detention and deportation is just one more example of the thousands of individuals across the country whose lives and families have been upended by President Donald Trump’s ICE, Garamendi said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the American Immigration Council, roughly 1.19 million people with removal orders remain in the US, many having spent years building lives, raising families, and working here.

Under President Trump, the Department of Homeland Security and ICE have aggressively pursued individuals with final removal orders, regardless of how long the case had been deferred, putting long-term residents who have routinely complied with check-ins at renewed risk of detention and deportation.

The bill seeks to make final removal orders expire 10 years after issuance.

An immigration judge could renew an expired order at the Homeland Security Secretary’s request, but only with clear and convincing evidence of significant reasons for the delay unrelated to administrative or funding problems, and new evidence establishing that renewal served the public interest. People with expired, unrenewed orders could seek lawful status for which they qualify after at least 10 years’ continuous US presence, provided they had no conviction for an offence punishable by more than a year in prison.

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Renewal would be barred while that petition was pending. A separate provision would allow discretionary permanent residence for certain people physically present in the US with longstanding orders based on specified immigration grounds.