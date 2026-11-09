Punjab-origin man arrested for illegal street racing in Ontario

Peel Regional Police have arrested a 24-year-old Brampton man, identified as Tarman Toor, in connection with an investigation into alleged illegal street racing and dangerous driving incidents in Mississauga and Toronto.

Police impounding Tarman Toor’s red BMW M3. Photo: Peel Regional Police.

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According to Peel Regional Police, the investigation was conducted by the Safer Roads Team (SRT) over approximately three months. Investigators allege that the accused repeatedly participated in illegal street races while driving a red BMW M3 without licence plates and wearing a ski mask to conceal his identity.

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Police said officers first observed the vehicle participating in a street race on August 30 at 1.06am in the area of Explorer Drive and Satellite Drive in Mississauga.

On September 26, officers reportedly spotted the same vehicle racing on two separate occasions. One incident occurred near Meadowpine Boulevard and Danbro Crescent, where the vehicle allegedly proceeded through a red traffic light at Winston Churchill Boulevard and Highway 401.

The vehicle was later observed in the area of Clayson Road and Bartor Road in Toronto, where it was allegedly involved in another street-racing incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Following an extensive investigation, officers identified the driver as Tarman Toor, 24, of Brampton. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following an extensive investigation, officers identified the driver as Tarman Toor, 24, of Brampton. {{/usCountry}}

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On October 28, police executed a search warrant under the Criminal Code at a residence in Brampton. The accused was arrested during the operation.

Toor has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and disguise with intent to commit an offence related to racing a motor vehicle.

Police said the investigation involved efforts to identify the driver and establish his alleged involvement in multiple incidents of illegal street racing.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date.

Deputy chief of the Peel Regional Police Marc Andrews emphasised that keeping roads safe remains a priority for the service. He described illegal street racing as a serious danger to all road users and commended the Safer Roads Team for its work in identifying and arresting individuals allegedly involved in such activities.

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