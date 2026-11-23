The 258 Aam Aadmi Pind Clinics in Punjab are recording an average of just eight outpatient department (OPD) visits per facility per day, according to the latest health department figures.

The clinics, which began operations in August this year, recorded 1,56,615 OPD visits between August 1 and November 14. (HT File) more less

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The clinics, which began operations in August this year, recorded 1,56,615 OPD visits between August 1 and November 14. Of these, 1,08,703 were unique patients, while 47,923 were repeat visits. This translates into an average of 1,843 visits daily across all 258 clinics.

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The figures were presented during a performance review by the health department at the civil surgeon-cum-district medical officer conference held on November 19.

In comparison, regular Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) recorded an average of 92 patients per facility per day, according to the latest available figures for September.

The pind clinics operate on a telemedicine-based model aimed at extending primary healthcare services to underserved rural areas without deploying a full-time doctor at every facility. Patients are registered by pharmacists, while auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) or staff nurses record their vital parameters. Doctors then provide consultations through video conferencing on the e-Sanjeevani platform, following which prescribed medicines are dispensed at the clinics.

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{{^usCountry}} The month-wise data show that average daily OPD attendance per clinic increased from seven in August to nine in September and remained at nine in October. It also stood at nine during November 1-14, taking the overall average for the review period to eight patients per clinic per day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The month-wise data show that average daily OPD attendance per clinic increased from seven in August to nine in September and remained at nine in October. It also stood at nine during November 1-14, taking the overall average for the review period to eight patients per clinic per day. {{/usCountry}}

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The OPD dashboard shows that 1,52,459 prescriptions were generated during the review period. Of these, 1,29,361 involved video consultations, while 23,098 were issued without them.

The reliance on video consultations increased after the launch month. In August, 53.2% of prescriptions were generated without video consultations. This proportion fell to 8.9% in September, 4.1% in October and 4.5% during November 1-14.

Consequently, more than 95% of prescriptions issued during the first fortnight of November followed video consultations.

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Repeat visits account for nearly one-third of OPD

Another trend is the rising proportion of repeat consultations. Of the total 1,56,615 OPD visits, 47,923 were revisits, accounting for 30.6% of the overall footfall.

The share of repeat visits increased from 11.7% in August to 29% in September and 37.4% in October. It rose further to 45.6% during November 1-14, indicating that nearly half of the recorded visits during the first fortnight of November involved returning patients.

District-wise figures reveal considerable variations in performance. Amritsar and Jalandhar recorded the lowest average footfall, with four patients per clinic per day, followed by Hoshiarpur and SAS Nagar at five each. Ferozepur and Kapurthala averaged seven patients daily.

Barnala recorded the highest average of 14 OPD visits per clinic per day, followed by Moga and Tarn Taran at 13 each. Mansa averaged 11, while Gurdaspur, Faridkot and Sri Muktsar Sahib recorded 10 each.

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Patiala, which has the highest number of pind clinics at 38, recorded an average of nine patients per facility daily. Sangrur, with 26 clinics, and Rupnagar, with 32, averaged eight each.

While principal health secretary Kumar Rahul did not immediately respond to calls and messages for comment, Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) president Dr Akhil Sarin said the telemedicine-based model could take time to gain acceptance in rural areas, where patients generally prefer physical examinations and prescriptions from doctors.

He also stressed the need to extend the existing three-hour daily schedule of the clinics to improve accessibility. Sarin said the temporary arrangements should eventually give way to the recruitment of regular PCMS doctors at primary healthcare centres.

He maintained that the physical presence of doctors within communities was essential for effective and sustainable curative, preventive and promotive healthcare, particularly among underserved populations.

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Despite the relatively low footfall, the state government is planning to expand the network, with 333 additional pind clinics proposed at identified locations.

In April, health minister Dr Balbir Singh had announced plans to establish around 1,100 pind clinics in the first phase, with a long-term target of 2,500 facilities to cover Punjab’s 12,500 villages.