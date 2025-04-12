Put under house arrest ahead of Friday prayers yet again: Mirwaiz

Chief cleric of Jamia Masjid Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday alleged he was put under house arrest and stopped by the authorities from prayers at the mosque. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (HT File)

Mirwaiz lashed out at the authorities for what he said was ‘trampling’ on his religious rights.

“ Yet again, this Friday put under house arrest and barred from offering prayers at Jama Masjid. It is both heartbreaking and outrageous that authorities continue to trample on my basic religious rights — at their will,” Mirwaiz said in a post on microblogging platform X.

A resolution formulated by Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), a representative body of religious organisations and scholars headed by Mirwaiz, was read out in mosques, shrines and imambaras across J&K.

According to MMU leaders, they were not allowed to hold a meeting regarding the Waqf Amendment Act.

“In accordance with the decision and appeal of the MMU, the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 was categorically rejected today across Jammu & Kashmir, with a strong demand for its immediate withdrawal, “ said a statement released by MMU on Friday.

“Imams and members of the majlis publicly read out the resolution prepared by the council in major mosques, khanqahs, shrines and imambaras throughout the Kashmir valley, Chenab region, Jammu, Leh and Kargil, receiving overwhelming public support and endorsement, “ the statement added.