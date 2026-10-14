PUTA polls: Teachers’ body finalises list of 579 members

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has finalised its membership list for the 2026-27 elections, with 579 members eligible to participate in the electoral process. According to the revised schedule issued by returning officer Anil Monga on Tuesday, PUTA elections will be held on October 28, with polling scheduled from 8.30 am to 2 pm at the English Auditorium on the PU campus.

PUTA elections will be held on October 28, with polling scheduled from 8.30 am to 2 pm at the English Auditorium on the PU campus. (HT File)

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The annual general meeting (AGM) will be held at 4.30 pm on the same day.The release of the final membership list marks a key step toward the polls after the election process faced delays amid issues concerning the reconciliation of membership fees. The revised schedule outlines the remaining stages, beginning with the filing of nominations on October 16.

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Candidates can file their nomination papers at the PUTA office between noon and 1 pm. The scrutiny of nomination forms will take place on the same day, followed by the publication of valid nominations. Candidates seeking to withdraw their nominations can do so on October 17 between 3.30 pm and 4 pm. The final list of candidates will also be published on October 17.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the election notification, library staff working at the AC Joshi Library and in various departments, including librarians, deputy librarians, assistant librarians and assistant archivists, will be eligible to contest executive positions from Group I. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the election notification, library staff working at the AC Joshi Library and in various departments, including librarians, deputy librarians, assistant librarians and assistant archivists, will be eligible to contest executive positions from Group I. {{/usCountry}}

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Similarly, programming staff working at the Computer Centre and in various departments and offices, including directors, system administrators, system managers and programmers, will be eligible to contest executive positions from Group II.

The returning officer will scrutinise the nomination forms with the assistance of the PUTA president and secretary. Election-related correspondence on behalf of the returning officer may be handled by the PUTA secretary, the notification stated.

The election will determine the association’s executive body for the 2026-27 term, with members set to vote after completing the nomination and scrutiny process.

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