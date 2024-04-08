‘Queen of controversies’: Vikramaditya hits out at Kangana

Himachal Pradesh public works minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday launched a fresh attack on actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut, describing her as a “queen of controversies”. Himachal Pradesh public works minister Vikramaditya Singh (HT File)

“Kangana is a good actress, there is no second opinion about it. We should not forget that she is also the queen of controversies. The things she has said from time to time, if she is thinking that they will not be raised in the elections, she is wrong. She will have to reply to the public,” Vikramaditya said after returning from New Delhi.

He also attacked leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur for his remarks against him.

“Jai Ram was criticising me for backtracking on my words. I, Vikramaditya Singh, can say that he didn’t even get an invitation for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony at Ayodhya. I kept in mind all issues and reached the Ram temple on March 22. I kept up my promise. I don’t think that I have to take any certificate from Jai Ram,” he said, and added, “It was Jai Ram who backtracked on scores of issues. I have a long list of decision which he rolled back and if I start counting them, it will take an entire night.”

Vikramaditya, the Lok Sabha election in-charge for the Mandi parliamentary constituency, claimed that Kangana would not win the polls from Mandi.

“Elections will be fought on ‘Himachalayit’ and she does not know anything about it,” the minister said.

Vikramaditya questioned Kangna’s contribution during the disaster last year.

On his candidature from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, he said, “Nothing has been officially announced. Le us see what the party high command has to say. I have already said that we will abide by the party high command’s decision.” His mother and HP Congress chief Pratibha Singh is the outgoing MP from Mandi.