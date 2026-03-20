Rain, gusty winds flatten wheat crop in Punjab, Haryana

Sangrur/Karnal: Persistent rain and gusty winds have flattened the wheat crop in fields of several districts, including Sangrur and Karnal, leaving farmers concerned about their harvest. While the dip in mercury initially benefited the grain, the intensity of the downpour and gusty winds has become a cause for concern. Farmers showing a flattened wheat field at Laddi village in Sangrur district on Friday. (HT Photo)

In Sangrur’s Laddi village, farmer Rajveer Singh reported that nearly 20% of his 60-acre crop is already damaged.

Following a difficult paddy season, farmers fear a repeat of low yields as the grain begins to deteriorate and discolour due to the constant wet weather.

In Haryana’s Karnal district, farmers from Nagla village noted that standing crops have completely flattened with little chance of recovery as the wheat has already matured.

The India Meteorological Department reported significant rainfall across Haryana on Friday with Rohtak receiving 22mm, Sonepat 19mm, and Panipat 13.5mm.

An orange alert was sounded as maximum temperatures dropped by nearly 6°C. While agriculture experts suggest the cooler weather could benefit early and mid-sown varieties by saving irrigation rounds, they warned that prolonged waterlogging at the roots remains a threat.

Sangrur chief agriculture officer Dharminderjit Singh said while the rain offers cooler temperatures, the physical impact of crops is a concern for the yield.