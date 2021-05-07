Rain, gusty winds lash Chandigarh, more to follow

Mercury plunged by several notches, bringing respite from soaring temperatures, but power cuts across the city left the residents hassled, as sharp showers along with gusty winds lashed Chandigarh on Thursday evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) observatory at Sector 39 recorded 14.2mm rain between 6pm and 8:30pm, which was accompanied by winds blowing at speeds up to 50 kilometre/hour.

After a sunny start to the day, which saw maximum temperature reach 36.1°C, mercury fell to 22°C by 8:30pm.

The IMD, Chandigarh, has predicted light rain on Friday as well, which is likely to be followed by cloudy weather on Saturday and another spell of light rain on Sunday. In the next three days, maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33 and 35 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 23 and 24 degrees.

“A system of western disturbances had led to the showers and winds on Thursday. Light run up to 20mm is likely on Friday, while another spell is expected on Sunday. Gusty winds blowing at speeds up to 50km/hour along with thunder can also be expected,” said an IMD official, adding that another system of western disturbances is likely to affect the city around Tuesday as well.

Meanwhile, the winds led to power outages in many parts of the city.

While Sectors 35, 36 and 43 remained without electricity for up to three hours, power was restored at Sectors 27, 33 and 48 after a short outage, though many residents complained that the UT electricity officials were not picking up their calls.

Many villages, including Dhanas, Raipur Khurd and Maloya, also remained without electricity for hours.