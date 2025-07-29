Rainfall activity to increase in Himachal, IMD sounds orange alert in three districts for July 29

The rainfall activity is likely to increase in Himachal Pradesh till July 30, with peak activity on July 29 (Tuesday), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The MeT department officials said that the weather activity is very likely to decrease over many parts of the state from August 1 onwards. However, light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue over some parts of the state. (HT Representative)

The weather office has sounded an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kangra, Mandi and Kullu districts on July 29, while a yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been issued for Chamba, Shimla and Sirmaur districts.

According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over plains, mid hills and adjoining high hills of the hill-state till July 30.

A yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been issued for Una, Kangra, Mandi and Kullu districts July 30, followed by a yellow alert on July 31 in Sirmaur and Chamba districts.

The MeT department officials said that the weather activity is very likely to decrease over many parts of the state from August 1 onwards. However, light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue over some parts of the state.

During the last 24 hours, the monsoon activity was normal over the state and light to moderate rainfall was observed at many places and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the state.

The highest rainfall of 15 cm was recorded in Shahpur, followed by Kangra (14 cm), Kheri (7 cm), Palampur (7 cm), Dharmshala (5 cm), Jogindarnagar (5 cm), Pandoh (3 cm), Sarahan (3 cm), Hamirpur (3 cm), Mandi (3 cm), Guler (2 cm), Naina Davi (2 cm), Nagrota Surian (2 cm) and Sujanpur Tira (1 cm).

The maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-5 degrees during the next 48 hours. Thereafter, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-5 degrees during the next subsequent 2-3 days. However, no large change in minimum temperatures during the next 3-4 days.

As many as 200 roads remained blocked in Himachal on Monday. It included 121 roads blocked in Mandi, 46 in Kullu and 13 in Chamba district. Moreover, 110 water supply schemes also remained disrupted in the state with 39 alone in Mandi district.