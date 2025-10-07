Rains hit paddy harvest, may delay wheat sowing: Experts

Punjab’s agricultural sector is grappling with an unfolding crisis as the state faces continuous heavy rainfall, which is delaying the maturing and harvesting of the paddy crop. Experts warn that these weather disturbances will not only disrupt the timely arrival of paddy in the mandis (grain markets) but also pose a serious threat to the sowing of the upcoming wheat crop. The persistent rains have shattered mature grains and caused lodging of plant shoots, further impeding harvest progress. According to the Punjab agriculture department, these delays in the paddy harvest are set to disrupt procurement operations, with the crop failing to reach mandis on time for state agencies to lift the produce. (HT File)

The persistent rains have shattered mature grains and caused lodging of plant shoots, further impeding harvest progress. According to the Punjab agriculture department, these delays in the paddy harvest are set to disrupt procurement operations, with the crop failing to reach mandis on time for state agencies to lift the produce.

“The maturing and harvest of the paddy crop will be delayed, which will adversely impact the arrival of the crop in the mandis, as well as the procurement process by state agencies,” said a senior official in the department.

Nearly 50 lakh tonnes of paddy have been procured so far while the target is 175 lakh tonnes. The procurement started on September 15 and ends on November 15.

It is being apprehended that delay in harvest will delay wheat sowing and the state may miss out the ideal season for rabi sowing which is October 15 to November 15.

“We are yet to get an authentic report about the loss to the crop due to the ongoing weather disturbances. The early sown varieties have been harvested and Patiala and SAS Nagar districts are leading with up to 10% crop harvest and other districts with nearly 6%,” said director agriculture, Punjab, Jaswant Singh.

According to officials in the state agriculture department, the ongoing rainfall has multiplied the loss because already the farmers have suffered the wrath of the floods, and outbreak of loose smut disease, which has been reported in 25% of the crop area.

According to reports, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib and Bathinda witnessed heavy downpour.

The Indian meteorology department has predicted strong winds and heavy rain in the current week and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) that manages Bhakra and Pong Dams over rivers Sutlej and Beas has sounded alert in the areas surrounding the downstream of the dams.

Punjab Agricultural University vice-chancellor Dr SS Gosal said that apart from loss over 5 lakh acres, the farmers would face fall in yield by 4 to 5 quintal per acre which is 10-15% of the total per acre yield which comes out to nearly 22 to 25 quintals.

All measures have failed in the kharif season because the weather has been so harsh and unpredictable that by no means crops would be saved, added Dr Gosal.

Explaining the losses the vice-chancellor added that due to rainfall, the paddy crop failed to attain optimum pollination due to which the grain development suffered, due to excessive rainfall plants received excess nitrogen which led to loose smut disease and due to predominantly overcast skies the plant growth remained stunted.

Wheat cultivation to be delayed

According to Dr Gosal, due to the extended season of rainfall, the wheat sowing might get delayed. He said that the ideal time for wheat sowing is October 15 to November 15, and in the given circumstances the state cannot wind up paddy harvest by October 16 and it may go beyond mid-November and by then ideal wheat sowing time will be over.

Leads to higher stubble fires

The delay in paddy harvest will also lead to a high number of paddy stubble fires because delay will shorten the window of wheat sowing. “We are trying to suggest that farmers should adopt best cultivation practices but circumstance doesn’t support”, said a senior official. Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a meeting with the state official on steps for controlling the farm fires.

Arhtiyas halt paddy auctions in Sangrur

Sangrur: The paddy procurement process in Sangrur has come to a halt as the arhtiya association has announced to stop auctions at the Sangrur grain market over the alleged failure of the market committee to approve essential private procurement platforms. The association members stated that the decision has been made due to the limited space in the grain market.

Sheeshan Kumar, president of the arhtiya association, said the market committee has failed to take any action in this regard. He said that earlier also 70 private platforms were approved, but despite repeated requests to the market committee, they paid no attention which led to this decision.

However, the DMO assured that around 20 locations for yards have been identified and sent for final approval.