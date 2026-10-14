Rajasthan: Drone-dropped arms, explosives seized, two Punjab men arrested

Security forces have seized a large cache of arms, ammunition and suspected explosives allegedly dropped by a Pakistan-origin drone near the international border in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, and arrested two Punjab residents in this connection, officials said on Tuesday.

The seized items include suspected RDX (explosive material), two pistols, four magazines, around 650 cartridges, four pairs of batteries and two remote controls. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The recovery was made during a joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF), Rajasthan Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and local police in 12 KND gram panchayat in Rawla Mandi area.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The seized items include suspected RDX (explosive material), two pistols, four magazines, around 650 cartridges, four pairs of batteries and two remote controls.

ANTF Inspector General Vikas Kumar said information was received around 10 pm on Monday that a suspected Pakistan-origin drone had dropped three suspicious packets in a field near a canal in a forward area.

Initially, it was suspected that the packets contained narcotics. However, a joint search by the BSF and ANTF led to the recovery of the weapons and explosive material.

Two suspects, said to be residents of Punjab’s Jalandhar and Ferozepur districts, were apprehended at the spot.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Investigations are underway to ascertain who sent the material and what their objective was,” Kumar said, adding that security agencies are jointly probing the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Investigations are underway to ascertain who sent the material and what their objective was,” Kumar said, adding that security agencies are jointly probing the matter. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Security has been tightened along the border following the recovery, and a search operation is underway, officials said.