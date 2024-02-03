Rally held at Leh to press for 6th schedule, statehood

Renowned environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre “to walk its talk and grant 6th schedule to Ladakh region without further delay”. People during the protest at the Leh Polo Ground on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a public rally of around 30,000 people at Leh’s Polo Ground, Wangchuk minced no words in targeting the BJP for “dragging its feet on long pending demands of the people of Ladakh”.

“We are not demanding anything out of the ambit of Constitution. We are seeking 6th schedule under Article 244 of the Constitution, which was promised by the BJP in their manifestos multiple times,” said Wangchuk.

He cited fragile ecology and various ethnicities of the region to demand constitutional safeguards under 6th schedule. “We have seen what has unfolded in the name of development in Himachal and Uttarakhand. The danger is now at our door,” he said.

In an indirect hint to BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, he said, “the leaders elected by the people of Ladakh have come under the influence of certain mining lobbies that want to plunder and destroy ecology of the region.”

“It would have been good had they conveyed the truth to the Centre that the demand of 6th schedule doesn’t belong to few vested interests but is the voice of the people of Ladakh,” he added.

Wangchuk reminded BJP of its “India against corruption” campaign before coming to power. “Ironically, corruption today is at its peak in the country and the situation is not congenial,” he said.

Wangchuk, however, expressed happiness that the Centre has scheduled a meeting at Delhi on February 19 to discuss the issue. “We hope that the Centre makes fulfils our demands. It has been promised multiple times by the Union ministers, including the home ministry,” he said.

While Ladakh observed a complete shut down on Saturday, the Kargil Democratic Alliance and the Leh Apex Body had given the call of “Leh Chalo Andolan”.

Earlier, led by Buddhist spiritual leader and former BJP MP Thupstan Chhewang and Wanghchuk, people started a march from NDS stadium to Polo Ground amid biting cold. The minimum temperature in was recorded at minus eight degrees Celsius.

Apart from 6th schedule, the people of Ladakh are demanding statehood, two parliamentary seats, exclusive rights over land and jobs and a public service commission

Meanwhile, across Kargil and Leh districts, most of the shops, business establishments and offices remained shut and transport services were also disrupted.

The home ministry has invited civil society leaders from Ladakh for the second round of high-powered committee dialogue on February 19.

Wangchuk defers fast till Feb 19

On the request of Chhewang, who is also the chairperson of the Leh Apex Body, Wangchuk deferred his 21-day fast till February 19, the day talks will take place between the Union home ministry and representatives of Ladakh.

“Chhewang urged Wangchuk to defer his fast and the latter conceded his request,” said Tsering Namgyal, leader of the Opposition in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council of Leh and councillor of the Leh City.

“Wanghcuk had to announce his 21-day fast today for the cause and he had to observe it in Leh for a few days and then at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. It was also decided at the rally that every village in Leh district would observe fast. The villages will take turns to do so but this will also start depending upon the outcome of the February 19-meeting,” he said.

Chhewang also lamented that the elected representative from Ladakh have failed to live up to the expectations of the people.

“He rued that ever since Ladakh was made a Union Territory, the councils of Kargil and Leh districts have been gradually disempowered,” said Namgyal.