Rao Inderjit seeks funds for metro, civil works in Haryana’s Gurugram

Union minister of state (independent charge) Rao Inderjit Singh has written to Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, urging him to include several development proposals for his parliamentary constituency, Gurgaon, in the upcoming state budget and to allocate funds accordingly. Raising serious concerns over waste management, Rao said cleanliness in the Gurugram and Manesar municipal corporations has repeatedly drawn criticism at international forums.

In his letter, Rao said Gurugram is fast emerging as the country’s financial hub and needs a stronger public transport system. He proposed the development of a metro corridor linked to the Dwarka Expressway, where large-scale urban development is underway.

Raising serious concerns over waste management, Rao said cleanliness in the Gurugram and Manesar municipal corporations has repeatedly drawn criticism at international forums. He pointed out that nearly 1,200 tonnes of waste from Gurugram and Manesar, along with 700–800 tonnes from Faridabad, is dumped daily near Bandhwari village. Due to poor handling by garbage collection agencies, groundwater levels in several nearby villages have fallen, leading to major health problems. He urged the state government to prepare a concrete plan to clear the garbage dumps and provide adequate budgetary support.

The Union minister also highlighted similar garbage-related problems in the municipal committees of Dharuhera and Bawal, seeking a clear roadmap and dedicated funds to resolve the issue.

Rao further demanded the establishment of ‘Sainik Sadan’ facilities in Rewari, Gurugram and Narnaul to provide ex-servicemen and defence personnel access to all services under one roof.

He also called for greater decentralisation of power, advocating increased authority for panchayats and urban local bodies.

Referring to ongoing protests to protect the Aravalli range, Rao urged the government to frame clear norms for its conservation and address public concerns. He also flagged the issue of polluted water flowing from Rajasthan into Dharuhera, noting that both states had earlier agreed, in a meeting chaired by Union minister Nitin Gadkari, to share drainage costs equally. He requested separate budgetary allocation to address Dharuhera’s drainage problem.

Additionally, Rao urged the chief minister to allocate funds for new roads, bypasses and flyovers in Rewari to ease persistent traffic congestion.