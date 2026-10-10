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Recruitment of 139 additional police constables: HC seeks clarification from HP govt, HPPSC

In an order dated October 6, 2026, justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua noted the apparent discrepancy in the positions taken by the state government and the HPPSC regarding the additional vacancies, which were not included in the original recruitment advertisement

Published on: Oct 10, 2026, 07:32:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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The Himachal Pradesh high court has sought clarification from the state government and the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) over the recruitment of 139 additional police constables, observing a prima facie difference between the two authorities on their inclusion in the ongoing recruitment process.

The dispute concerns the inclusion of these additional vacancies in the ongoing selection process and the procedure followed for their recruitment. (HT Photo for representation)
The dispute concerns the inclusion of these additional vacancies in the ongoing selection process and the procedure followed for their recruitment. (HT Photo for representation)

In an order dated October 6, 2026, justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua noted the apparent discrepancy in the positions taken by the state government and the HPPSC regarding the additional vacancies, which were not included in the original recruitment advertisement.

The observation was made during the hearing of four petitions challenging the decision to fill the additional posts through the ongoing recruitment process.

The recruitment process involved a written examination conducted through the HPPSC, which prepared and forwarded a selection list of around 800 candidates. The subsequent decision to include 139 additional constable posts, which were not part of the original advertisement, was challenged in the HC.

The dispute concerns the inclusion of these additional vacancies in the ongoing selection process and the procedure followed for their recruitment. The petitioners have challenged the move, contending that the 139 posts were not advertised initially.

 
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